'Brave And Honest' Toddler Tells Police Where Fugitive Was Hiding

A wanted fugitive was taken into custody In Kentucky thanks to a "very brave and honest" toddler. The Whitley County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were dispatched to a home in Williamsburg to arrest Tina Hicks, 45, on multiple outstanding warrants.

When officers arrived, the other adults in the home refused to disclose the whereabouts of Hicks. While the adults refused to cooperate, a toddler stood up and revealed where Hicks was hiding.

"A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated 'it is good to be honest… we shouldn't lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom,'" the department wrote on Facebook.

Hicks was then taken into custody to face charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four additional outstanding district court warrants.

Officials said that the child was visiting family and did not appear to be abused.

"If deputies thought he was a potential victim of repercussions, it would have been dealt with," the department wrote in a comment on the original post.