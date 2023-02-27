Cardi B Thinks Community Service Is 'Almost Like A Spiritual Journey'

Cardi has been in hyperdrive lately as she strives to complete her mandatory community service hours. Back in September, she was sentenced to complete 15 days of community service after she pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment from her 2018 bottle-throwing case. Her other 12 counts were dropped. She initially missed her deadline to complete her hours back in January, but was granted an extension to March 1 to wrap them up. If she failed to complete them, Cardi would have to spend 15 days in jail. However, she's doing everything she can to avoid the slammer.



Since she started her community service journey, Cardi has showed up to do work at a church, a high school and numerous notable organizations in the New York City area including the Fortune Society and the Samaritan Village. On Friday, Bardi appeared at a NYPD Police Academy in Queens to speak at a police mentorship program called Girl Talk. She took to Twitter before she hit up the event and elaborated further on her thoughts about community service.



"My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime 'I only have myself to blame,'" she tweeted.