Cardi B Thinks Community Service Is 'Almost Like A Spiritual Journey'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2023
Cardi B says doing community service has "been the best thing that has happened" to her.
In a tweet she sent out on Saturday, February 27, the "Up" rapper expressed how she feels about giving back to her community through a series of charitable acts that counts as part of her court-ordered service requirement.
“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me," Cardi B tweeted. "Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk, and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever."
Cardi has been in hyperdrive lately as she strives to complete her mandatory community service hours. Back in September, she was sentenced to complete 15 days of community service after she pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment from her 2018 bottle-throwing case. Her other 12 counts were dropped. She initially missed her deadline to complete her hours back in January, but was granted an extension to March 1 to wrap them up. If she failed to complete them, Cardi would have to spend 15 days in jail. However, she's doing everything she can to avoid the slammer.
Since she started her community service journey, Cardi has showed up to do work at a church, a high school and numerous notable organizations in the New York City area including the Fortune Society and the Samaritan Village. On Friday, Bardi appeared at a NYPD Police Academy in Queens to speak at a police mentorship program called Girl Talk. She took to Twitter before she hit up the event and elaborated further on her thoughts about community service.
"My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime 'I only have myself to blame,'" she tweeted.
