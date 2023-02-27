CDC Issues Warning Over Drug-Resistant Strain Of Shigella Bacteria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a drug-resistant strain of Shigella bacteria that has been spreading across the United States.

The CDC said that in 2015, there were no reports of Shigella infections that were resistant to antibiotics, but by 2022, about 5% of cases were from a strain that is extensively drug-resistant.

Shigella bacteria is found in fecal matter and is easily transmissible. It can be spread by getting the bacteria on your hands and then touching your mouth. It can also be spread through contaminated food.

Symptoms include inflammatory diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, abdominal cramping, and the feeling you have to use the bathroom.

The bacteria causes about 450,000 infections every year. Most people recover without treatment, but those with weakened immune systems may require medical treatment.

The CDC noted that those most at risk of the drug-resistant strain include men who have sex with men, homeless people, international travelers, and people with HIV.

The CDC recommends washing your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before handling food to help prevent the bacteria from spreading.