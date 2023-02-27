Commanders Make Decision On Carson Wentz's Future

The Washington Commanders have released quarterback Carson Wentz, the team announced on its official website Monday (February 27).

"The Commanders believed that Wentz could use his veteran experience to push Washington to the playoffs, but after missing over half the season with his injury, those hopes ultimately did not pan out," the team's public relations account wrote.

Wentz was acquired by Washington last offseason in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and went 2-5 during seven starts in 2022, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 172 of 276 passing. The veteran quarterback experienced a right ring finger injury on October 17 that required surgery, which led to backup Taylor Heinicke taking over in his absence and rookie Sam Howell starting the team's final regular-season game.

Wentz had two years left on his contract, which had no guaranteed money included and Washington will not be penalized against its salary cap for cutting the quarterback. The Comanders acquired Wentz in exchange for two third-round picks, as well as swapping second-round picks and absorbing a $28 million cap hit, with the Colts during the offseason.

The former No. 2 overall pick spent one season in Indianapolis after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick.