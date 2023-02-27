Florida Gov. Signs Bill To End 'Corporate Kingdom' Of Walt Disney World

By Bill Galluccio

February 27, 2023

Walt Disney World
Photo: Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared that "the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end" as he signed a new law stripping the Walt Disney Company of its self-governing powers over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

"Since the 1960s, they've enjoyed privileges unlike any company or individual in the state of Florida has ever enjoyed," DeSantis said during a press conference. "They had exemptions from laws that everyone else had to follow. They were able to get huge amounts of benefits without paying their fair share of taxes."

The new law gives the governor the power to appoint all five members of the district's governing board. He wasted no time and named Bridget ZieglerMichael SassoMartin GarciaRon Peri, and Brian Aungst to lead the newly renamed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

DeSantis and Disney were involved in a public feud after the company's former CEO, Bob Chapekpublically denounced a bill that would limit classroom discussion and teachings about sexual orientation and gender identity.

DeSantis said that the new board will meet for the first time next week.

"There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day," DeSantis said.

