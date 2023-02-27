Here's The Best Waterfall In Colorado

There's something enchanting about waterfalls, from the beautiful natural views to the sheer, jaw-dropping height the water barrels down from. Luckily, the United States is home to thousands of waterfalls for people to visit year-round.

If you're looking for some stunning waterfalls to visit, look no further than Travel + Leisure. Writers pinpointed the best waterfall in every state.

The website states, "What about a waterfall makes you want to visit, to hike to its location, and stand in its spray? There's no wrong answer, but perhaps — whether it’s the surrounding area, its historical or geographical significance, its aesthetics, or a combination of all three — we can concede that some are slightly more engaging than others."

According to writers, Colorado's best waterfall is North Clear Creek Falls! They also described why they picked this spot:

"'This waterfall is a hidden gem along the Silver Thread Scenic Byway and the perfect stop if you don't have time for a long hike,' says Timothy Wolfe, director of the Colorado Tourism Office. You can visit this 100-plus-foot waterfall in southwestern Colorado in the summer when most do, but if you're an ice climber, snowshoer, or snowmobiler, you’ll also be rewarded in the winter when the cliffside falls turn to solid ice."