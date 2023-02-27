Here's The Best Waterfall In Florida

There's something enchanting about waterfalls, from the beautiful natural views to the sheer, jaw-dropping height the water barrels down from. Luckily, the United States is home to thousands of waterfalls for people to visit year-round.

If you're looking for some stunning waterfalls to visit, look no further than Travel + Leisure. Writers pinpointed the best waterfall in every state.

The website states, "What about a waterfall makes you want to visit, to hike to its location, and stand in its spray? There's no wrong answer, but perhaps — whether it’s the surrounding area, its historical or geographical significance, its aesthetics, or a combination of all three — we can concede that some are slightly more engaging than others."

According to writers, Florida's best waterfall is located at Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park! They also described why they picked this spot:

"Fact: Florida is the flattest state. That means that its waterfalls need a little something special because elevation differentials don’t make a big difference here. At Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park in Gainesville, natural trickles flow into a 10,000-year-old limestone sinkhole with a spring-fed pond at the bottom. The best waterfall in Florida isn’t so much a waterfall as it is a geological marvel."