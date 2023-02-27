Here's The Best Waterfall In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

February 27, 2023

USA, Washington State, Palouse Falls State Park, View Of
Photo: LightRocket

There's something enchanting about waterfalls, from the beautiful natural views to the sheer, jaw-dropping height the water barrels down from. Luckily, the United States is home to thousands of waterfalls for people to visit year-round.

If you're looking for some stunning waterfalls to visit, look no further than Travel + Leisure. Writers pinpointed the best waterfall in every state.

The website states, "What about a waterfall makes you want to visit, to hike to its location, and stand in its spray? There's no wrong answer, but perhaps — whether it’s the surrounding area, its historical or geographical significance, its aesthetics, or a combination of all three — we can concede that some are slightly more engaging than others."

According to writers, Washington's best waterfall is Palouse Falls! They also described why they picked this spot:

"Palouse Falls is special. It’s one of those places that make you introspective and reminds you of your place in the natural world. The dramatic, 200-foot plunge was carved through the basalt cliffs more than 13,000 years ago. It’ll drop your jaw — which will prepare you for wine sampling at the 120-plus wineries in the nearby Walla Walla region."

If you need to add more beautiful sights to your bucket list, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

