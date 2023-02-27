Maino Chokes Out YouTuber Midway Through An Interview: 'Don't Play With Me'

Maino got into a heated altercation with a YouTube personality after the vlogger's attempt to prank him goes wrong.



In video that was posted to social media on Monday morning, February 27, YouTuber Buba100x got choked out by Maino after several provocative questions sent the rapper into a furious rage. The video starts off with Buba asking the Lobby Boyz rapper if he could borrow his chain. At first, Maino tries to shrug off the comment and wrap up the conversation. Then Buba made the mistake of asking Maino "How badly can I kick your a**?" That's when the Brooklyn rapper went right for Buba's neck.