Maino Chokes Out YouTuber Midway Through An Interview: 'Don't Play With Me'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2023
Maino got into a heated altercation with a YouTube personality after the vlogger's attempt to prank him goes wrong.
In video that was posted to social media on Monday morning, February 27, YouTuber Buba100x got choked out by Maino after several provocative questions sent the rapper into a furious rage. The video starts off with Buba asking the Lobby Boyz rapper if he could borrow his chain. At first, Maino tries to shrug off the comment and wrap up the conversation. Then Buba made the mistake of asking Maino "How badly can I kick your a**?" That's when the Brooklyn rapper went right for Buba's neck.
"On a scale of 1-10, how badly do you think I can beat your ass?" asked the YouTuber before Maino lunged at his neck.
"I just told you," Maino said in a separate video while holding Buba down by his neck, "It's not just for the video. Don't play with me."
Needless to say that Buba's attempted "prank" failed miserably, and it's not the first time. Buba100x actually debut the disturbing clip over a week ago in a compilation video featuring other pranks he pulled on Kash Doll and Toosii, who went along with the gag. Maino's part pops up towards the end.
The "Slide" rapper recently stopped by Way Up With Angela Yee and talked about the incident, which happened at a Daniels Leather fashion show. He said the entire video was staged, but Yee's not convinced. See their conversation below.