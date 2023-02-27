Microsoft Employee Stabs Co-Worker, Sparks Hours-Long Standoff In Redmond

A Microsoft worker was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a fellow employee and sparked an hours-long standoff in Western Washington, KOMO reports.

Joseph Richard Cantrell, 27, was booked into King County Jail for attempted murder and was ordered held on a $2 million bail, according to the county's Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The incident took place near Avenue Northeast and Northeast Turing Street in Redmond, outside of Microsoft's One Esterra building around 6 p.m. on February 22. Redmond Police allege Cantrell punched the victim and knocked them on the ground before stabbing them "over a dozen" times.

The suspect then fled to his apartment, leaving a trail of blood and barricading himself inside his home, according to prosecutors. This kicked off an hours-long standoff with police, but he was eventually arrested around 1 a.m. on February 23.

The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. According to KING 5, he suffered a brain bleed and skull fracture on top of the stab wounds.

The victim told police he was standing at a crosswalk when he noticed Cantrell speaking incoherently while walking on Turing Street. The victim suddenly heard Cantrell yelling at him in the corner of his eye, and that's when the attack happened, according to officials.

Authorities said they recovered a bloodied knife, clothes, and other items from Cantrell's apartment following his arrest. Officials also found a bloodied pair of glasses at the crime scene. Surveillance footage shows Cantrell wearing glasses before the stabbing, later leaving the area without them, according to prosecutors.

Court documents say Cantrell and the victim worked in different areas of Microsoft and didn't appear to know each other. No word on a potential motive or if there were other contributing factors.