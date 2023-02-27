Nas & Wu-Tang Clan Go Global For Their 'NY State Of Mind' World Tour

The announcement comes not long after Nasir performed at his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. Nas took the stage for his first-ever headlining concert at MSG on Friday night, February 24. He delivered an array of his greatest hits while also serving up his more recent joints off his King's Disease trilogy and his Magic album. His aforementioned album's producer Hit-Boy was also in the building and came out on stage during Nas' set.



He wasn't the only guest either. Mary J. Blige, AZ and Slick Rick also made surprise appearances throughout the show. At one point during, Nas played the first verse of De La Soul’s smash hit “Buddy” as a tribute to the late Trugoy The Dove.



“Make some noise for Trugoy, De La Soul. Rest in Poetry!” Nas screamed.



Tickets for the "NY State of Mind" World Tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. except for the closing date in Highland, which will be available on March 6 at 10 a.m. See more photos and videos from Nas' MSG show below.