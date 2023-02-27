Nas & Wu-Tang Clan Go Global For Their 'NY State Of Mind' World Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2023
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are taking their "NY State of Mind" tour around the world in 2023.
On Monday, February 27, Nas' Mass Appeal Records confirmed the Queensbridge rapper and the Shaolin Warriors are hitting the road once again for bring their beloved tour to even more cities in the U.S. and overseas across Europe. Their world tour will begin in Auckland, New Zealand on May 9 and will hit several cities in Australia before they hit up Sweden, Germany, France and more. The tour will kick-off their U.S. run in Nashville in September and will invade major cities around the country and Canada until they wrap up in Highland, Calif. in October.
The announcement comes not long after Nasir performed at his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. Nas took the stage for his first-ever headlining concert at MSG on Friday night, February 24. He delivered an array of his greatest hits while also serving up his more recent joints off his King's Disease trilogy and his Magic album. His aforementioned album's producer Hit-Boy was also in the building and came out on stage during Nas' set.
He wasn't the only guest either. Mary J. Blige, AZ and Slick Rick also made surprise appearances throughout the show. At one point during, Nas played the first verse of De La Soul’s smash hit “Buddy” as a tribute to the late Trugoy The Dove.
“Make some noise for Trugoy, De La Soul. Rest in Poetry!” Nas screamed.
Tickets for the "NY State of Mind" World Tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. except for the closing date in Highland, which will be available on March 6 at 10 a.m. See more photos and videos from Nas' MSG show below.