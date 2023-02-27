Powerball Ticket Sold In Nashville Scores $150,000 Prize: See If You Won

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get hectic and distracting, which can lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose Powerball lottery ticket recently purchased in Nashville won a six-figure prize — a prize that so far remains unclaimed.

Lottery officials are searching for the person who purchased a Powerball Power Play ticket from the Titan Deli Market at 2001 DB Todd Boulevard in Nashville for the Saturday, February 25, 2023, drawing, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery. The ticket matched four of the five numbers drawn to win a $50,000, but the prize tripled to $150,000 thanks to the 3x Power Play.

These are the lucky numbers for the February 25 drawing:

Numbers: 11 - 24 - 58 - 66 - 67

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 3x

The jackpot during Saturday's Powerball drawing was $119 million, but it has increased to around $131 million ahead of Monday's (February 27) drawing after zero players managed to match all six numbers called.