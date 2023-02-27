WATCH: Rare Winter Storm Traps Hundreds Of Cars On California Mountain Road

Hazardous Winter storm conditions that continue to plague the Golden State caused a 200-car pile-up along a mountain road in Northern California on Friday. The Alameda Fire Department arrived on scene to help dig out each car one by one. The department took to Twitter to share photos of the incident, and to detail the exact location.

"This morning at 5:30 AM, Engine 20 responded to Patterson Pass Road also known as “Top of the World” in Livermore assisting over 100 Cars that stopped on the roadway due to the weather conditions and snow." Firefighter Dave Jansen was there to help the civilians who were trapped in the pile-up. He told SF Gate that layers of ice and snow caused the cars to become stuck.