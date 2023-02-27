This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In California

Carbs are a universal love language. There is one restaurant in California that is so fluent in carbs that it is rated as the best Italian spot in the entire state. Italian staples are known for serving popular dishes such as pasta, pizza, risotto, seafood, gelato, and more! Spaghetti, lasagne, and ravioli are just a few of many pasta dishes that you may have heard of before, not to mention endless varieties and combinations of pizza.

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best Italian restaurant in all of California is iTalico located in Palo Alto.

Here is what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:

"Opened in 2016, iTalico is the second restaurant that Franco, Maico Campilongo and Kristjan D’Angelo have opened in Palo Alto. In fact, just a few steps away there is Terún Pizzeria.The Campilongo brothers together with co-owners Michael Oliverio, Giuseppe Errico and Kristjan D'Angelo, have chosen to focus iTalico's menu on pasta and delicious Italian entrées. The restaurant snagged Michelin's prestigious Bib Gourmand award, which is given to a select number of places that Michelin reviewers say best marry good value and good cooking. They pride themselves in serving authentic Italian cuisine and are honored for all the recognition their work has received so far."

