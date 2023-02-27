This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Illinois

Carbs are a universal love language. There is one restaurant in Illinois that is so fluent in carbs that it is rated as the best Italian spot in the entire state. Italian staples are known for serving popular dishes such as pasta, pizza, risotto, seafood, gelato, and more! Spaghetti, lasagne, and ravioli are just a few of the many pasta dishes that you may have heard of before, not to mention endless varieties and combinations of pizza.

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best Italian restaurant in all of Illinois is Torali located inside of The Ritz-Carlton in downtown Chicago.

Here is what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the entire state:

"Torali, an Italian-inspired steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago is more than a restaurant; it’s a dining experience. Overlooking Downtown Chicago from the 12th floor, Torali offers a modern steakhouse with an Italian touch. Traditional antipasti and handmade pastas are featured alongside prime and dry-aged meats, and Old World-inspired cocktails and fine wines are best enjoyed in the copper-clad bar or the lounge-inspired rooftop."

For more information regarding the best Italian restaurants across the country visit fivereasonstovisit.com.