This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Michigan

Carbs are a universal love language. There is one restaurant in Michigan that is so fluent in carbs that it is rated as the best Italian spot in the entire state. Italian staples are known for serving popular dishes such as pasta, pizza, risotto, seafood, gelato, and more! Spaghetti, lasagne, and ravioli are just a few of many pasta dishes that you may have heard of before, not to mention endless varieties and combinations of pizza.

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best Italian restaurant in all of Michigan is Terrace Room located in New Buffalo.

Here is what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:

"A hidden gem on the New Buffalo Harbor, Terrace Room offers waterfront dining in an intimate fireside setting.Take a leisurely tour of locally-sourced rustic Italian fare, handmade pasta, and fine wine at this trendy restaurant located within The Harbor Grand Hotel. The Terrace Room partners with local farms and makers to source regional ingredients including meat, cheese, produce, beer, wine, and spirits. The culinary team communicates daily with farmers to create “Weekly Features,” selecting items based on real-time harvests."

For more information regarding the best Italian restaurants across the country visit fivereasonstovisit.com.