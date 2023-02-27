This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania

Carbs are a universal love language. There is one restaurant in Pennsylvania that is so fluent in carbs that it is rated as the best Italian spot in the entire state. Italian staples are known for serving popular dishes such as pasta, pizza, risotto, seafood, gelato, and more! Spaghetti, lasagne, and ravioli are just a few of many pasta dishes that you may have heard of before, not to mention endless varieties and combinations of pizza.

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best Italian restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Gusto Ristorante Italiano located in Feasterville.

Here is what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:

"Gusto Ristorante Italiano BYOB was born in 2022 with the intention of bringing the true traditional Italian culinary art to Pennsylvania. Designed to offer authenticity and quality, Gusto can be defined as "A Taste of Italy" because it offers the real taste of the foods and products that can be tasted in Italy today. Each ingredient is carefully chosen and selected from the best on the Italian market, and everything is imported directly from Italy. Gusto's pasta selection is entirely homemade. Mozzarella, stracciata, meatballs, and desserts are homemade following the traditional recipes of the various Italian regions based on the origin of the dish."

For more information regarding the best Italian restaurants across the country visit fivereasonstovisit.com.