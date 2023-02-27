Three 'Rapid-Fire Storms' To Hit California This Week

Three separate storm systems are predicted to move into the Golden State this week, bringing rain, wind, and the possibility of hail to multiple counties. According to SF Gate, the first system moved into the Northern region of the state on Sunday, causing temperatures to dip below normal, and lingered throughout the day. Another system bringing heavy rain is predicted to settle throughout the state on Monday and last until Wednesday morning. Wind advisories are currently in place for San Luis Obispo, Palmdale, and surrounding counties. The National Weather Service detailed the areas that will be most impacted by the impending weather systems.

"An approaching storm system will bring rain and snow tonight through Wednesday. Rain totals of 0.50 to1.00 inches across coasts and valleys and 1 to 2 inches for Mountains and foothills are expected. Snow levels will be around 3,000 to 4,500 feet, lowest on Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow totals 4 to 10 inches and locally 18 inches of snow accumulations are possible. The highest accumulations will be over the eastern San Gabriel Mountains."

As rain increases the possibility of flooding and slick conditions across the valleys, heavy snowfall will make traveling to and from the mountains "nearly impossible." SF Gate mentioned that travelers should plan for "extended road closures" and pack emergency equipment if they must make the trip up to the mountains.