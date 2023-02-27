Watch Nandi Bushell Tackle 'The Most Difficult Drum Cover I Have Ever Made'

Nandi Bushell has tackled a lot of challenging covers, but nothing compares to her latest. The 12-year-old shared a drum cover of Duke Ellington's jazz standard "Caravan," which she was inspired to take on after watching Whiplash — the 2014 movie starring Miles Teller as an ambitious young drum student that famously uses the song.

"This was the most difficult drum cover I have ever made," Bushell admitted in the YouTube description. "Learning Caravan from the movie Whiplash took me 3 months. First I needed to learn new techniques, then memorise all the sheet music. [It] was hard! I pushed myself and practiced so much. It took a week of trying to film. This song takes so much energy and stamina. I needed to concentrate like I had never concentrated before. It was not easy!"

But of course, like Teller's character in the film, she kept at it and eventually aced the difficult part. "I kept on practicing. I love to keep improving and getting better," Bushell wrote. "I wonder how I will play this song in a few more years. I also wonder how many - 'Not my tempo' jokes I will get..."

Watch Bushell impressively play "Caravan" below.