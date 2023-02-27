WATCH: Sun Eruptions Cause Northern Lights To Dance Across Michigan Sky

Colorful, dancing lights were painted across the sky on Sunday night, and they might be returning to Michigan very soon! According to Click On Detroit, a second round of aurora borealis is expected to light up the sky again on Monday night. So, what exactly causes this phenomenon, and how common is it for Michiganders to witness? Aurora borealis, otherwise known as northern lights, occurs during geomagnetic storms in which portions of the sun erupt at varying levels. These lights are a direct result of the geomagnetic effect on "disturbances of HF (high frequency) radio bands." Geomagnetic storms are measured by The NOAA Geomagnetic Storm Scale where a G1 storm is mild, and a G5 storm is most extreme.