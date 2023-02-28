2-Time Texas Lottery Winner 'Thought There Was A Mistake,' Wins $1 Million

By Dani Medina

February 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky Texans are now millionaires after claiming winning lottery tickets!

A Dripping Springs resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (February 28). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Texas Lottery they "didn't believe it" after finding out they had won the top prize. "I thought there was a mistake, because I couldn’t find the 10th word. My 10th word was 'Aha.' I called a friend to verify. I thought if I couldn't find the 10th word, the prize would be $20,000 instead of $1 million — which would still have been a good prize," the winner said.

This also marks the second time this person has won a Texas Lottery prize. Their first was 2008 in another scratch ticket game, where they won $20,000.

With all their new earnings, the now-millionaire says, "If I'm frugal, I should be able to live work-free for the rest of my life."

A Pasadena resident also won some dough after claiming a Powerball prize worth $2 million from the drawing on February 13. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Speed Fuel at 2740 Pasadena Blvd. in Pasadena. They were able to match all five white ball numbers (17-26-37-61-65), but not the red Powerball number (2). They also chose to Power Play, which doubled their earnings.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:12 p.m.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.