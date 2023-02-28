Two lucky Texans are now millionaires after claiming winning lottery tickets!

A Dripping Springs resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (February 28). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Texas Lottery they "didn't believe it" after finding out they had won the top prize. "I thought there was a mistake, because I couldn’t find the 10th word. My 10th word was 'Aha.' I called a friend to verify. I thought if I couldn't find the 10th word, the prize would be $20,000 instead of $1 million — which would still have been a good prize," the winner said.

This also marks the second time this person has won a Texas Lottery prize. Their first was 2008 in another scratch ticket game, where they won $20,000.

With all their new earnings, the now-millionaire says, "If I'm frugal, I should be able to live work-free for the rest of my life."

A Pasadena resident also won some dough after claiming a Powerball prize worth $2 million from the drawing on February 13. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Speed Fuel at 2740 Pasadena Blvd. in Pasadena. They were able to match all five white ball numbers (17-26-37-61-65), but not the red Powerball number (2). They also chose to Power Play, which doubled their earnings.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:12 p.m.