8 Texas Companies Earn Spots On Prestigious Forbes Ranking: See The List

By Dani Medina

February 28, 2023

Photo: H-E-B

Forbes recently released its "America's Best Large Employers" list and the Lone Star State was well represented!

The entire list, which features 500 large employers, is based on a survey 45,000 workers at American companies with 5,000 or more employees. "Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10), and to cite any other employer they would also recommend," the business magazine said.

The No. 1 large employer in the country is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The second spot belongs to a Texas company: Houston Methodist. H-E-B was also included in the ranking, making them the only two Texas businesses in the top 10.

Here's a look at the eight companies from Texas listed on Forbes ranking:

  1. Houston Methodist (#2 overall)
  2. H-E-B (#5 overall)
  3. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (#19 overall)
  4. United Services Automobile Association (USAA) (#42 overall)
  5. Southwest Airlines (#70 overall)
  6. Dell Technologies (#77 overall)
  7. Topgolf (#83 overall)
  8. Keller Williams Realty (#96 overall)

Check out the full report.

