8 Texas Companies Earn Spots On Prestigious Forbes Ranking: See The List

Forbes recently released its "America's Best Large Employers" list and the Lone Star State was well represented!

The entire list, which features 500 large employers, is based on a survey 45,000 workers at American companies with 5,000 or more employees. "Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10), and to cite any other employer they would also recommend," the business magazine said.

The No. 1 large employer in the country is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The second spot belongs to a Texas company: Houston Methodist. H-E-B was also included in the ranking, making them the only two Texas businesses in the top 10.

Here's a look at the eight companies from Texas listed on Forbes ranking:

Houston Methodist (#2 overall) H-E-B (#5 overall) University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (#19 overall) United Services Automobile Association (USAA) (#42 overall) Southwest Airlines (#70 overall) Dell Technologies (#77 overall) Topgolf (#83 overall) Keller Williams Realty (#96 overall)

Check out the full report.