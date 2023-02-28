Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Crew Members For 'Blast Injuries' In Shooting

Three crew members who worked on the set movie Rust have filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers. Ross Addiego, who was operating the dolly, Doran Curtin, the set costumer, and Reese Price, the film's key grip, were all in the church when a gun being handled by Baldwin discharged, and a bullet fatally struck cinematographer Haylna Hutchins.

The three crew members claimed they suffered "blast injuries" from the sound of the gunshot. In addition, they continue to suffer from anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lawsuit details how one of the crew members rushed over to aid Hutchins after she was shot in the stomach.

"[Curtin] watched in shock as Hutchins grabbed at her abdomen," the lawsuit states via Variety. "Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins' stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins' pain and figure out what was going on. As the chaos continued, Plaintiff Curtin was ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting."

The crew members said that Baldwin and the other producers were trying to create a "quick and cheap production," so they cut corners by hiring inexperienced crew members, such as armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. They also accused Baldwin of not paying attention during on-set weapons training and noted he failed to check whether or not the gun was loaded before using it during the rehearsal.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death. They both pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin is also facing a civil lawsuit from Hutchins' parents and sister.