The original location of a beloved Tex-Mex restaurant in Texas is closing its doors for good.

Blue Goose Cantina announced on social media Tuesday (February 28) that its original location on Greenville Avenue in Dallas is closing after 39 years. "Yes, the OG that opened in 1984!" the restaurant wrote.

Blue Goose Cantina's last day open will be March 19. To end the restaurant's run with a bang, they're planning a St. Patrick's Day block party on March 11. "Come out for one last hurrah with us at Greenville, and then we’ll see you down the road," the restaurant wrote online.

The restaurant's parent company, Peterson Management Group, said it was unable to reach a lease agreement after the original building was bought by new owners, WFAA reports. Thankfully, all Greenville employees have been offered positions at other locations and even the restaurant's sister chain.