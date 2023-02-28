Beloved Texas Tex-Mex Restaurant Says Goodbye To Its Original Location
By Dani Medina
February 28, 2023
The original location of a beloved Tex-Mex restaurant in Texas is closing its doors for good.
Blue Goose Cantina announced on social media Tuesday (February 28) that its original location on Greenville Avenue in Dallas is closing after 39 years. "Yes, the OG that opened in 1984!" the restaurant wrote.
Blue Goose Cantina's last day open will be March 19. To end the restaurant's run with a bang, they're planning a St. Patrick's Day block party on March 11. "Come out for one last hurrah with us at Greenville, and then we’ll see you down the road," the restaurant wrote online.
The restaurant's parent company, Peterson Management Group, said it was unable to reach a lease agreement after the original building was bought by new owners, WFAA reports. Thankfully, all Greenville employees have been offered positions at other locations and even the restaurant's sister chain.
"It has been our pleasure to serve neighbors at our Greenville Avenue location for the past 39 years," said Peterson Management Group CEO Nick Peterson. 'There have been countless memories created by neighbors who have visited since my dad, Bob Peterson, and Scott Holyfield opened Blue Goose in 1984. Everything from date nights, family outings and after-work happy hours have been created here. We are appreciative of the Fred Reisberg Family Trust, and the valuable relationships we have made through the decades."
The restaurant said it's looking at potential new locations in the area to move to. There's also the grand opening of its Grand Prairie location to look forward to in late March. "Blue Goose is growing, including our new Grand Prairie location, which will be our largest location in North Texas. And, we’re equally excited about the possibility of a new Greenville Avenue area location in Dallas. There’s so much to celebrate," Peterson said.
Here's a list of other Blue Goose Cantina locations that are currently open:
- Frisco
- Dallas
- Highland Village
- McKinney
- Grapevine
- Fort Worth