Blackhawks Trade Patrick Kane: Report
By Jason Hall
February 28, 2023
The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly agreed to a trade with the New York Rangers involving star right winger Patrick Kane, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday (February 28).
The Blackhawks will reportedly receive two draft picks, a 2023 second-round pick with conditions to potentially improve to a first-rounder and a 2023 fourth-round pick. The trade is expected to become official after 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, at which point the Rangers will have accrued the necessary cap space to match Kane's contract.
The Blackhawks will reportedly retain 50% of Kane's $10.5 million contract, while a third team has agreed to take on 50% of that, while the Rangers will only be penalized $2.625 million against their cap as part of the deal.
Breaking: The Chicago Blackhawks have a deal in place to send star winger Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers, sources told @kristen_shilton. pic.twitter.com/nHvTfdT5Da— ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2023
Kane, 34, could make his debut for the Rangers during Wednesday's (March 1) game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to ESPN. The former No. 1 pick is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, as well as a former Hart Memorial Trophy -- awarded to the NHL's most valuable player during the regular season -- a Conn Smythe Trophy winner -- given to the most valuable player of the postseason -- and an Art Ross Trophy winner -- rewarded to the NHL's scoring champion -- becoming the first American to win the regular season MVP award and lead the league in scoring.
Kane is also the youngest American player to score 1,000 career regular season points and was named to the 100 Greatest NHL Players list in 2017.