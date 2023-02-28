Blackhawks Trade Patrick Kane: Report

The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly agreed to a trade with the New York Rangers involving star right winger Patrick Kane, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday (February 28).

The Blackhawks will reportedly receive two draft picks, a 2023 second-round pick with conditions to potentially improve to a first-rounder and a 2023 fourth-round pick. The trade is expected to become official after 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, at which point the Rangers will have accrued the necessary cap space to match Kane's contract.

The Blackhawks will reportedly retain 50% of Kane's $10.5 million contract, while a third team has agreed to take on 50% of that, while the Rangers will only be penalized $2.625 million against their cap as part of the deal.