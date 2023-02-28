Colorado Destination Named Among The Most Romantic In The World

Everyone needs a little TLC once in a while, including relationships. That can manifest as a much-needed vacation, and as the saying goes, the world is your oyster. Whether you're taking a honeymoon or just need a relaxing escape, Travel + Leisure pinpointed the world's best places for a romantic getaway.

The website states, "What's your idea of a perfect romantic getaway? For some couples, it's all about relaxing on a beach somewhere tropical and sunny, while others prefer a new adventure in an exciting, fast-paced destination. Whatever your travel style, we've got you covered with our list of romantic destinations in the United States and around the world."

Out of the 50 destinations on the list, one popular Colorado city was featured. That honor goes to Aspen, a world-renowned skiing spot. Here's why it was chosen:

"Whether it's skiing down the slopes to a cozy mountainside lunch or hiking through fields of lupine and columbine to a high mountain lake for a picnic, there's something for everyone in Aspen. For a romantic stay, opt for a room at The Little Nell."