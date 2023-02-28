Ed Sheeran Teases New Album With Cryptic Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 28, 2023
A new album from Ed Sheeran is on the way. Fans took to social media to point out that a new cryptic video started popping up while listening to Sheeran on certain streaming services. The video shows an equal sign drawn into the sand, referring to his 2021 album Equals, on a beach but as the tide rolls in, the top line is washed away and becomes a subtraction sign.
The singer-songwriter took to social media to confirm the exciting news. "Why is nobody talking about this?! Subtract is coming," one fan wrote in regard to the video. "Getting excited now?" Sheeran responded with a yellow heart.
Getting excited now? 💛 https://t.co/JROpin9GiN— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) February 27, 2023
Sheeran's team sent more cryptic signs about the upcoming album earlier this month. Some fans were sent a yellow journal that had certain dates on the calendar highlighted or circled and also contained lyrics that will presumably be on the album. "I'm dancing with my eyes closed/ Everywhere I look I still see you," one journal entry read. "Life can be so beautiful if you try," read another. "Easy come, hard go, but life goes on."
"Subtract is coming! A gift from Ed Sheeran HQ," the fan wrote on the post showing off the journal. Sheeran also popped up in the comments to say, "Spotted some clues eh? Sneaky ol me x."
The exciting news comes shortly after Sheeran opened up to fans about his recent break from social media. "To be totally honest, I've had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not," he said before promising he'd be more active on the platform from here on out. He'll also be kicking off his first North American tour in five years on May 6th in Arlington, Texas.