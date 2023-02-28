Ed Sheeran Teases New Album With Cryptic Video

Sheeran's team sent more cryptic signs about the upcoming album earlier this month. Some fans were sent a yellow journal that had certain dates on the calendar highlighted or circled and also contained lyrics that will presumably be on the album. "I'm dancing with my eyes closed/ Everywhere I look I still see you," one journal entry read. "Life can be so beautiful if you try," read another. "Easy come, hard go, but life goes on."

"Subtract is coming! A gift from Ed Sheeran HQ," the fan wrote on the post showing off the journal. Sheeran also popped up in the comments to say, "Spotted some clues eh? Sneaky ol me x."

The exciting news comes shortly after Sheeran opened up to fans about his recent break from social media. "To be totally honest, I've had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not," he said before promising he'd be more active on the platform from here on out. He'll also be kicking off his first North American tour in five years on May 6th in Arlington, Texas.