Felon Tried To Board Flight With An AR-15, Fake U.S. Marshal Badge

A man trying to fly from Newark Airport in New Jersey to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested after several guns were discovered in his luggage. In an unsealed complaint, prosecutors from the Department of Justice revealed that TSA uncovered gun magazines, ammunition, and a ballistic vest carrier during a routine check of checked luggage.

The bag belonged to Seretse Clouden, and agents found him waiting at the gate to board his flight. The rest of his luggage was removed from the plane, and the TSA agents uncovered an ASP expandable baton, a spring-loaded knife, a taser, a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun, a .308 caliber DPMS Panther Arms rifle, and a 5.56 caliber AR-15 rifle, which the Justice Department said meets the definition of a machine gun. They also found forged “United States Marshal” credentials with Clouden’s name and photograph and a “United States Marshal” badge.

He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the United States.

Officials did not say why Clouden had the guns and fake credentials in his bags.