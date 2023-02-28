Green Day 2023 Official Tour Setlist Revealed

Green Day have officially said, "Good Riddance" to 2022 with a brand new setlist for this year! The "American Idiot" trio recently took the stage at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, performing a slew of their greatest hits. Kerrang! mentioned that there were no surprise songs played during the show, but fans were far from disappointed.

The band opened their portion of the festival with "American Idiot" and "Holiday," and finished with "Jesus Of Suburbia," and "Good Riddance." They also performed a few iconic covers including, Kiss' "Rock 'n' Roll All Nite," The Isley Brothers’ "Shout," and more! The band posted a video of their first performance of the year to TikTok. In the video, viewers are able to see Green Day inviting a young fan on stage to play guitar with them. At the end of the performance, they surprised the fan with the news that she was allowed to keep the guitar!