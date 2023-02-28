Iconic Florida City Among Top 10 Best Places To Live On The East Coast

By Zuri Anderson

February 28, 2023

Miami Skyline with palm trees
Photo: Getty Images

America's East Coast borders the Atlantic Ocean, stretching from the top of Maine to the tip of the Florida peninsula. It's also home to some of the country's most iconic cities, from New York City and Boston to Charleston and Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

For those looking to find their next home along the East Coast, Travel + Leisure found the ten best places to live in the region. The website states, "if you're considering relocating to one of the states that border the Atlantic Ocean, we compiled a list of the best places to live on the East Coast with the highest standard of living and a wealth of recreational opportunities."

A South Florida destination made it on the list: Miami! Experts say condominiums and single-family homes, flanked by lush vegetation and cozy neighborhoods, are popular right now. Here's what writers had to say about the city:

"Miami's iconic skyline, dominated by high-rises and swaying palm trees, is a good reminder of what life is like in the Magic City — you could be in a business meeting in the afternoon and on the beach soaking up the endless Atlantic Ocean views by cocktail hour. The city's world-class nightlife, sports teams and venues, arts scene, great weather, and top-rated educational institutions are major draws, too."

Jacksonville was another Florida city featured thanks to its affordable real estate, pristine beaches, and hundreds of parks.

Check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

