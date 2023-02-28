Kate Middleton Beats Prince William In Spin Bike Contest In A Skirt & Heels
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 28, 2023
Kate Middleton beat her husband Prince William in a spin bike competition in heels and a skirt. On Tuesday, February 28th, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a trip to the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre ahead of St. David's Day (March 1st), a Welsh national holiday to commemorate the death of their patron saint.
According to People, the royal couple met with excited well-wishers from the community, took selfies, and even watched yoga before competing on the spin bikes. Despite being at a disadvantage in skirt and heeled boots, she came out on top in the 45-second race and was awarded a small gold trophy for her win at the "Tour de Aberavon."
"She told us she'd won, but that they'd felt sorry for her because she was in heels," one onlooker told People. Kate also called the fitness center "brilliant" for promoting a healthy lifestyle while talking to royal fans outside the center. The Prince and Princess are known to get a little competitive during certain royal engagements and it turns out, Prince William is used to getting beat out by Kate when it comes to sports.
Last year, former Australian tennis player Rod Laver told the Daily Mail, "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit." He then confirmed that Prince William doesn't stand a chance against Kate when it comes to the sport. "They play tennis against each other," Laver continued. "William told me he couldn't beat her."