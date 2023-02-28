Kate Middleton Beats Prince William In Spin Bike Contest In A Skirt & Heels

"She told us she'd won, but that they'd felt sorry for her because she was in heels," one onlooker told People. Kate also called the fitness center "brilliant" for promoting a healthy lifestyle while talking to royal fans outside the center. The Prince and Princess are known to get a little competitive during certain royal engagements and it turns out, Prince William is used to getting beat out by Kate when it comes to sports.

Last year, former Australian tennis player Rod Laver told the Daily Mail, "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit." He then confirmed that Prince William doesn't stand a chance against Kate when it comes to the sport. "They play tennis against each other," Laver continued. "William told me he couldn't beat her."