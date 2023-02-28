"There's just so much with this that's unjust and not right about this situation," Kodak Black said during the hearing. "Not only am I denying it, but I'm hurt about it too because my character is being assassinated and I can't speak about all that because I don't wanna make the story bigger than what it is... All the good deeds, all the good things I do never goes viral and I don't know why."



Kodak was able to schedule a new time to come in when he returned on February 7 without any issue. His lawyer said the rapper arrived to the location for his test after the building closed at 4:30 p.m. but he was allowed to come in the following day to submit his sample. The test, which was taken on February 8, reported traces of fentanyl. Upon receiving the results, authorities declared that he violated his bail conditions, which led to the arrest warrant.



His lawyer argued that it was his first time ever testing positive for the drug and opted for their client to seek rehabilitation instead of being sent to jail. He also suggested that it's possible that his sample was mixed up with another person's sample due to a star-struck employee who accepted both samples at the same time. The employee testified both samples could've been switched around. In the end, Judge Barbara Duffy sentenced Kodak to enter a rehab facility for 30 days. Judge Duffy also granted a request for Kodak to begin his treatment next week Tuesday so that he can be released in time for his scheduled set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles. He plans to donate some of his check from the show to charity.



Kodak Black caught his initial drug charge last July when police found over 30 oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash in his car during a traffic stop over expired tags. He was arrested and released on bail.