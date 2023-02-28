Man Killed After Road Ranger Knocks His Truck Off Florida Bridge

A 61-year-old man was killed when his pickup truck was knocked off of Buckman Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida, early Tuesday (February 28) morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said that a 23-year-old Road Ranger was on a routine patrol when he rear-ended the 61-year-old with his truck at around 3:30 a.m.

The force of the collision knocked the man's pickup truck over the concrete barrier and into the water. It took rescue crews about five hours to locate the truck underneath the bridge and pull it out of the water. The driver was pronounced dead, while the Road Ranger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash.

There have been several crashes on the bridge in which cars have jumped over the concrete barrier and crashed into the water below. According to the Florida Times-Union, a study conducted in 2015 found that the railings on the side of the bridge were in line with state and federal safety standards and blamed the crashes on "driver error."

"There is no research available to suggest that raising the railing height would eliminate the possibility of a vehicle departing the bridge," the report said, noting that raising the railings would not reduce the number of accidents "even by a single crash."