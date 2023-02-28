Manson 'Family' Member Linda Kasabian Dead At 73

A member of the infamous Manson "family" cult died at the age of 73, according to TMZ. A copy of the death certificate obtained by the outlet shows that Linda Kasabian died at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington, on January 21. Her cause of death was not revealed, and her body was cremated.

TMZ noted that she changed her last name to "Chiochios" to help keep her identity a secret.

Kasabian participated in the "two nights of mayhem" that left seven people dead in Los Angeles, California, in August 1969. She later agreed to testify against Charles Manson. She was granted immunity by prosecutors and spent 18 days on the witness stand detailing numerous murders, including the killing of actress Sharon Tate, who was pregnant with the child of Roman Polanski.

Her testimony helped seal convictions against Manson and several other members of his "family."

Manson was sentenced to life behind bars and died in prison in 2017 after suffering a heart attack.