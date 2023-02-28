Megan Thee Stallion's Ex Label Boss Carl Crawford Apologizes For Past Beef

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” Crawford said. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet."



“I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion," he continued. "It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that. You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”



After she signed with Roc Nation, Meg filed a lawsuit against 1501 and Crawford in 2020 over a contract dispute. After years of firing shots at each other online, Meg filed another lawsuit in February 2022 following the release of Something For Thee Hotties in which she demanded that the project counted as an album to fulfill her contract with 1501. The label countersued and asserted that the project was just a “bull**t a** mixtape.” After she dropped her Traumazine album a few months later, Meg adjusted her lawsuit to seek $1 million in damages and stated that the LP counted to fulfill her contract.



They have yet to resolve their legal issues, but Crawford still wants to apologize regardless. He also regrets feeding into their viral spats online especially when he took a photo with Tory Lanez to troll her during all the drama from their shooting case. Crawford also reveals that he's stepping down as president of 1501 and introduced Kai "Verse" Tyler as his successor. Watch Carl Crawford's entire interview above.

