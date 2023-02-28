Missy Elliott And Timbaland Hint At New Music: 'It's Go Time'

Missy Elliott and Timbaland have been releasing undisputed hits together for more than two decades. Since they met during their days in the Swing Mob collective back in the early 90s, Timbaland is responsible for producing the majority of her greatest hits from her debut album Supa Dupa Fly to her most recent EP Iconology, which dropped in 2019.



New music from the "Work It" duo can't come at a better time. After she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and had a street named after her in the rapper's hometown in Virginia, Elliott is up for one of the most prestigious honors in the music industry. Earlier this month, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Missy Elliott was nominated for its 2023 class along with A Tribe Called Quest.



"I have cried my eyes out," Elliott said in an Instagram post. "I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL for this nomination with also 14 other Amazing artist so grateful. To All of you & my fans who been through this journey with me I Thank You also 4 helping me get here. YOU ROCK."



There's no release date for Missy and Timbo's new music yet, but look out for it coming soon.