Nissan Recalls 800K SUVs Because The Ignition Can Turn Off While Driving

Nissan is recalling over 800,000 SUVs because of an issue that could cause the vehicles to shut down while driving. The recalled vehicles include 2014 through 2020 Nissan Rogues and Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

The automaker said that the jackknife folding key may not stay fully open while they are in the ignition. If that happens and the driver touches the fob, the ignition on the SUV could turn off.

This could result in loss of engine power and power brakes. In addition, the airbags might not deploy if there is a crash.

Nissan has not received any reports of accidents or injuries due to the issue.

The company said it has not found a fix for the issue and will begin notifying owners in March. For now, owners are advised not to attach anything to their keyring. Once Nissan engineers have figured out a solution for the problem, owners will be notified to bring their vehicles in for repairs. Nissan said that anybody who notices their key will not stay in the open position should contact their dealer for a replacement.

You can check to see if your car is subject to a recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.