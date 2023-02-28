'One-Of-A-Kind' Waterfront Florida Estate Selling For $3.5 Million
By Zuri Anderson
February 28, 2023
A multimillion-dollar Florida home oozing with color, patterns, and personality is looking for a new owner.
Located on Northeast 36th Street in Lighthouse Point, a suburb in Fort Lauderdale, the waterfront estate comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two attached garage spaces. Those are the bare basics, but it doesn't even touch the stellar designs throughout the property.
"The perfect Florida home does exist and it’s this one in Lighthouse Pt," Twitter user Zillow Gone Wild described the vibrant home.
The vast photo gallery showcases colorful murals and unique designs in just about every major room, including the master bedroom, bathrooms, kitchen, pool, other outdoor areas, and other locations. Even the fireplace is hand-painted. One of the bathrooms has a stunning mural of tropical birds, while the pool area screams pastel colors.
Currently listed for $3,500,000. pic.twitter.com/3Q8CfFWqSi
The listing goes into more detail about the home's features and amenities:
"A truly one-of-a-kind waterfront estate located on the South Grand Canal in Lighthouse point! With nearly 200 feet of water frontage this home can accommodate a large vessel! No fixed bridges and conveniently located near the Hillsboro Inlet. The unique interior features over 4,300 sqft, with two defined living areas. Primary suites on each level. Amazing water views from nearly all of the rooms in the house! The backyard is ready for entertaining with a saltwater pool, hot tub, and bar. A great opportunity to enjoy this unique Florida home or build your dream waterfront estate!"
According to its Zillow page, the price jumped to $3.5 million on December 23, 2022. For more information about the home, check out the listing on the website.