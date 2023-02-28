A multimillion-dollar Florida home oozing with color, patterns, and personality is looking for a new owner.

Located on Northeast 36th Street in Lighthouse Point, a suburb in Fort Lauderdale, the waterfront estate comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two attached garage spaces. Those are the bare basics, but it doesn't even touch the stellar designs throughout the property.

"The perfect Florida home does exist and it’s this one in Lighthouse Pt," Twitter user Zillow Gone Wild described the vibrant home.

The vast photo gallery showcases colorful murals and unique designs in just about every major room, including the master bedroom, bathrooms, kitchen, pool, other outdoor areas, and other locations. Even the fireplace is hand-painted. One of the bathrooms has a stunning mural of tropical birds, while the pool area screams pastel colors.