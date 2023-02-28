Popular Pennsylvania Fast-Food Restaurant Bans Children From Dining Room

A Chick-fil-A in Royersford recently prohibited unaccompanied children under the age of 16 from eating in their dining room. According to the restaurant's Facebook post, there were many factors that led to this decision.

"We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time. Often on Saturdays and days when schools are off, we have school-age children visiting the restaurant without their parents. Usually, these children and teens are dropped off for several hours at a local bounce park and groups of them then walk over to our restaurant. While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed."

The Chick-fil-A cited volume, disrespectfulness, and unsafe behavior among the reasons for closing the dining room to children. Management believes that this change will help create a comfortable environment for adult guests who are looking to enjoy a hearty meal with no disruptions.

"As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue. As a result, to dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go."

Customers under the age of 16 who show up to the restaurant without an adult will still be able to come into the dining room, but they must take their food to go.