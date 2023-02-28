Remains Of Missing Man Found Inside Stomach Of Shark By Fishermen

By Bill Galluccio

February 28, 2023

Silky Shark
Photo: Getty Images

The remains of a man who went missing nearly two weeks ago were discovered in the stomach of a sharkDiego Barría, 32, was last seen on February 18, riding his ATV along the southern coast of Argentina.

Two days later, his damaged ATV was found on a beach near Rocas Coloradas, but there was no sign of Barría. The following Sunday, a group of fishermen caught several school sharks near the area where his ATV was located. While the fishermen were cleaning the sharks they had just caught, they discovered human remains inside one of them.

They immediately contacted the Coast Guard. Barría's family members were able to identify his body based on a distinct tattoo that was visible. A DNA test is being conducted to confirm the remains are his.

"We presume Diego had an accident," Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search, said, "and we're investigating if there was a vehicle involved."

Comodoro Rivadavia Police Chief Cristian Ansaldo said that investigators believe Barría crashed his ATV and was dragged into deep water by the tides.

