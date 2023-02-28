Texas TV Reporter Can't Contain Laughs After Pitmaster's Epic On-Air Reply

By Dani Medina

February 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A TV reporter had a tough time keeping a straight face while interviewing a pitmaster about how he's preparing for the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show's Bar-B-Que Contest.

CW 39 Houston's Seth Kovar was interviewing one of the teams competing in the contest, as seen in a viral TikTok a local resident shared last week, Chron reports. "Look at what this man says on live TV," she captioned the video. "Welcome to Texas y'all!" The video has received nearly 700,000 views since it was posted.

In the video, Kovar asks the pitmaster, "Can anyone give us some tips on how you're going to make the best brisket or chicken or whatever dish to win this competition?" One of the team members responds, "It's all in the rub. It's all in the rub." Kovar wanted to know a little bit more. "Okay and can you tell us a little bit about your rub? I understand it's kind of a proprietary secret but can you give us an idea of what makes a good rub?" he said.

As for what the pitmaster said, hear it for yourself below and try not to laugh:

The Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show has officially begun and will run through March 19 at NRG Park. Here's a look at the concert lineup.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.