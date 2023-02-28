A TV reporter had a tough time keeping a straight face while interviewing a pitmaster about how he's preparing for the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show's Bar-B-Que Contest.

CW 39 Houston's Seth Kovar was interviewing one of the teams competing in the contest, as seen in a viral TikTok a local resident shared last week, Chron reports. "Look at what this man says on live TV," she captioned the video. "Welcome to Texas y'all!" The video has received nearly 700,000 views since it was posted.

In the video, Kovar asks the pitmaster, "Can anyone give us some tips on how you're going to make the best brisket or chicken or whatever dish to win this competition?" One of the team members responds, "It's all in the rub. It's all in the rub." Kovar wanted to know a little bit more. "Okay and can you tell us a little bit about your rub? I understand it's kind of a proprietary secret but can you give us an idea of what makes a good rub?" he said.

As for what the pitmaster said, hear it for yourself below and try not to laugh: