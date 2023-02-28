The Offspring Tease New Music

The Offspring bassist, Todd Morse recently confirmed that the band would be releasing new music soon! This will be the "Pretty Fly" trio's first release since Let The Bad Times Roll in 2021. During an interview with "On Air With JT," Morse detailed what The Offspring had in store for the future as well as the solo material that he is working on.

"A little bit of both...The Offspring has just finished some new music. I don't know if it's all finished, but we're gonna have some new stuff coming out really soon. And for my solo stuff, I just did my first little East Coast tour as a solo artist. I have a new single out right now called 'Screaming Babies' and I'm gonna have an EP coming out on Manic Kat Records in March, which is already done. But I'm always writing, I'm in my studio right now, I try to at least do one song a week. I'd love to get it wherever the sound would be, but you know..."

The band is set to take the stage in Europe this May, starting in Switzerland on the 11th, and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 22nd. Official release dates have yet to be mentioned as fans look forward to new music.