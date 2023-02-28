This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Arizona

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in Arizona. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In Arizona, the most expensive restaurant is Bourbon Steak in Scottsdale. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Once again, it’s steak that breaks the bank at this restaurant inside the sleek Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hotel. Bourbon Steak has options from an 8oz hanger steak, $43, right up to the dizzy heights of the 3oz Japanese A5 and 4oz American rib eye, $168. It is a hefty size though, so you may have some leftovers to make the best-ever steak sandwich the following day.

