This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In California

If you are looking to treat yourself with a nice dinner out of the house prepared to perfection, look no further than this luxurious dining experience. While expensive is often an opinion, this restaurant surely has some high-priced items on their menu. The most expensive restaurant in the entire state prides themselves on serving top-notch Italian cuisine to all of their hungry customers.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of California is Capo located in Santa Monica. LoveFood mentioned that the Prime Rib Chop alone costs $89 dollars.

Here is what LoveFood detailed about the most expensive restaurant to dine at in the entire state:

"California is home to some of the most expensive restaurants in the country, including famous Michelin-starred spots like Saison, French Laundry, and Atelier Crenn. Aside from these and others that serve only prix fixe tasting menus, the award for priciest main course goes to Capo, whose Prime Rib Chop costs $89. Other splurge-worthy dishes at this chic Italian eatery include Dover sole for $89. It’s known for its fabulous wine list too – so expect to splash out."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in America visit lovefood.com.