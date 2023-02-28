This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Illinois

If you are looking to treat yourself with a nice dinner out of the house prepared to perfection, look no further than this luxurious dining experience. While expensive is often an opinion, this restaurant surely has some high-priced items on their menu. The most expensive restaurant in the entire state prides themselves on serving top-notch French cuisine to all of their hungry customers.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Illinois is Brindille located in Chicago. LoveFood mentioned that the "boneless rib-eye with hedgehog mushrooms and shallot Bordelaise" alone costs $98 dollars.

Here is what LoveFood detailed about the most expensive restaurant to dine at in the entire state:

"Chicago’s renowned dining scene includes some spectacular (and spectacularly expensive) tasting menus, allowing chefs to showcase seasonal ingredients with flair. Beautiful Brindille sticks with classic à la carte options, with fine French cuisine like the boneless rib-eye with hedgehog mushrooms and shallot Bordelaise – the priciest main at $98. It isn’t the most expensive thing on offer here, though. That gilded, diamond-encrusted crown goes to the Beluga Hybrid Reserve Caviar, $275 for just over 1oz."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in America visit lovefood.com.