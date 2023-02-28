This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Indiana

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in Indiana. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In Indiana, the most expensive restaurant is St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

The history of St Elmo is enough to justify its steep prices. The classic steakhouse has been going since 1902 and many of its dishes, such as the signature shrimp cocktail, have been served here from the very beginning. It’s long-standing for a reason, with even its priciest main – the Tomahawk Rib-eye for $135 – worth a splurge. For the ultimate surf ’n’ turf, you can add lobster tail for an extra $55.

