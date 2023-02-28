This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan

If you are looking to treat yourself with a nice dinner out of the house prepared to perfection, look no further than this luxurious dining experience. While expensive is often an opinion, this restaurant surely has some high-priced items on their menu. The most expensive restaurant in the entire state prides themselves on serving top-notch American cuisine to all of their hungry customers.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Michigan is Prime + Proper located in Detroit. LoveFood mentioned that the porterhouse steak alone costs $155 dollars. The wagyu strip steak is even more expensive, priced at $185.

Here is what LoveFood detailed about the most expensive restaurant to dine at in the entire state:

"This swanky, modern spot has suitably swanky prices, with a wagyu strip steak costing a whopping $185 for 6oz. Slightly more affordable is the porterhouse, $155 but hefty enough to share, and the Dover sole, $80. These are quality ingredients impeccably prepared, so nothing is cheap, but there’s a variety of wood-fired meats, raw bar specialties, burgers, and seafood to suit slightly smaller budgets too."

