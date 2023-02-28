This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Pennsylvania

If you are looking to treat yourself with a nice dinner out of the house prepared to perfection, look no further than this luxurious dining experience. While expensive is often an opinion, this restaurant surely has some high-priced items on their menu. The most expensive restaurant in the entire state prides themselves on serving top-notch American cuisine to all of their hungry customers.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Barclay Prime located in Philadelphia. LoveFood mentioned that the Philly cheesesteak alone costs a whopping $140.

Here is what LoveFood detailed about the most expensive restaurant to dine at in the entire state:

"Philly cheesesteak is, of course, the city’s most famous culinary creation, but how about a super-posh take on the fast-food favorite that costs a cool $140? The Barclay Prime Cheesesteak is the priciest main on the menu at this elegant, library-style restaurant in Rittenhouse Square. Mind you, the beef is wagyu rib-eye, the cheese is truffled, and it’s topped with foie gras. For an extra touch of luxury, it comes with half a bottle of Champagne too."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in America visit lovefood.com.