This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Pennsylvania

By Logan DeLoye

February 28, 2023

prime rib
Photo: E+

If you are looking to treat yourself with a nice dinner out of the house prepared to perfection, look no further than this luxurious dining experience. While expensive is often an opinion, this restaurant surely has some high-priced items on their menu. The most expensive restaurant in the entire state prides themselves on serving top-notch American cuisine to all of their hungry customers.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Barclay Prime located in Philadelphia. LoveFood mentioned that the Philly cheesesteak alone costs a whopping $140.

Here is what LoveFood detailed about the most expensive restaurant to dine at in the entire state:

"Philly cheesesteak is, of course, the city’s most famous culinary creation, but how about a super-posh take on the fast-food favorite that costs a cool $140? The Barclay Prime Cheesesteak is the priciest main on the menu at this elegant, library-style restaurant in Rittenhouse Square. Mind you, the beef is wagyu rib-eye, the cheese is truffled, and it’s topped with foie gras. For an extra touch of luxury, it comes with half a bottle of Champagne too."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in America visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.