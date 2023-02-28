This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Texas

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in Texas. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In Texas, the most expensive restaurant is Nobu in Dallas. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Texas – and particularly Dallas – has some swanky steakhouses with higher-priced dishes than Nobu, although many of those are enormous steaks meant for two. This byword of upscale dining has a range of small and sharing plates that surpass the $100 mark. So, based on ordering two or three dishes per person, it’s by far the most expensive place to dine in the Lone Star State. The priciest plates are the Bone-in Rib-eye Hoba Yaki with Truffle Amazu Butter Ponzu, $145.

