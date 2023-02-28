This Restaurant Serves The Best Margaritas In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
February 28, 2023
Everybody has their go-to drink when they're ordering alcohol, from mojitos and Palomas to Moscow mules and the Old Fashioned. But there's one that stands out from the crowd and even establishes a reputation for restaurants: margaritas. This tequila-based beverage is a mainstay thanks to the variety of delicious flavors, like strawberry, mango, hibiscus, and more.
For the margaritas enjoyers out there, Yelp found the tastiest margaritas in every state. According to the website, Florida's best margaritas are served at Lokos Takos Taqueria!
Located in Fort Lauderdale, reviewers were buzzing about the refreshing and varied taste of this restaurant's margaritas. They have different flavors every week, according to one Yelper.
Marsha-Lee C. wrote, "Their signature margarita is a must try! The mango and hibiscus flavors were great! A perfect blend and the right amount of alcohol."
Here's how writers determined their top margarita picks:
"We identified businesses in the bars, food, and restaurants category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'margarita,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'margarita.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 31, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January 31, 2023."